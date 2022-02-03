Eugene “Mark” Alloway, 68, passed away Jan. 14, 2022 in Banning.
He was born Oct. 18, 1954 in Everett, Wash. to Wesley and Phyllis Alloway.
Mark received his bachelor’s degree from John Brown University and served in the Army.
He worked as a C.P.A for SoCal Housing.
He attended Bethany Bible Church in Banning and was a Grace believer.
Mark will be missed dearly by his brothers, Paul of Banning, Dennis of Cherry Valley, and Lance of Redlands.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Phyllis of Banning, and his sister Dee Lee of Beaumont.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.19, 2022 at Bible Bethany Church in Banning.
