Eugene Albert Whitfield passed away in Banning on June 26, 2021. He was 95.
Eugene was born in Harrisburg Pa., July 25, 1925. He was the son of John and Margret Whitfield.
Married and devoted to Betty June Kirby Whitfield for 50 years until her passing in 2000.
He is survived by his four children, Terrylynn Whitfield, Dwayne Whitfield, David Whitfield and Dennis Whitfield; 11 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren.
As a young man, he served in the Navy during World War II and was stationed in the Pacific.
His passion for serving in the military, for ships and for the sea stayed with him throughout his long journey through life.
In the early years after World War II, he worked in the railroad industry, and then moved his family to California where he secured a position with General Telephone, a public utility company, which he retired from after 30 plus years of employment.
He and his beloved "Baker Girl" Betty June retired in Banning till her passing in March of 2000.
Eugene Whitfield spent the next 20 years in the same house he and his wife built.
"It, (time), went by so fast, went by so fast"
He made us who we are, and we are truly indebted forever Sail on!
