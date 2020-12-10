Estella was finally called home on Dec. 3 at the age of 99 years, 9 months and 2 days.
She was born on March 1, 1921 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Up until her final few days she was alert and healthy but the COVID-19 virus took her quickly.
Estella was a longtime resident of Santa Ana until her move to Banning to be closer to her son.
With the onset of dementia she required more specialized care and was lovingly taken care of by staff at Golden View Guest Home in Banning.
Nita Veloso and Cing Doyo were her primary care givers. The entire staff of Golden View took such good care of her over the years, and we credit them for her final good years.
She is survived by son Ramon and daughter-in-law Sharon of Banning; grandsons Rick Salcido of Illinois and Phil Salcido of Colorado; nieces and nephews who lovingly called her their “favorite tia.”
She is predeceased by her husband Manuel and daughter Linda Lou Salcido.
Graveside services were held Dec. 3, and due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of all only the immediate family were in attendance.
A special gathering will take place in her honor at a later time.
Funeral arrangements were held Dec. 10 at Fairhaven Memorial Park.
