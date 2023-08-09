Ernest “Ernie” Garewal passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023. He was born in Holtville, Calif., to Naginder and Teresa Garewal on Aug. 4, 1937.
Ernie married Frances Fregozo in Yuma, Ariz., on Jan. 1, 1956. They moved to Holtville and then settled in Banning.
Ernie met his “partner in crime” Barbara Kellum in 1995 and moved to Beaumont.
He was preceded in death by his wife Frances, brothers Harry and Frank and parents Naginder and Teresa.
Ernie is survived by Kellum, his son Ernie and daughter-in-law Valerie, son Steve and daughter-in-law Marlena, son Robert and daughter-in-law Cheri, son Rich and daughter-in-law Stephanie, daughter Yvonne and her partner Terry, his brother Joe and sister-in-law Suzy, brother Henry and sister-in-law Donna; grandchildren Jessica, Ashley, Veronica, Tyler, Sierra, Chelsea, Nikki, Seanna, Lauryn, Loraina and Lacie; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ernie was a social person and loved to talk. He loved being a truck driver and retired from Beaumont Concrete Co. He loved his cars and kept them all meticulously clean. He enjoyed his family get-togethers, playing horseshoes, going to the boys baseball games, Saturday morning menudo, phone calls with his kids, getting his points and hanging out in his recliner visiting. He was a “directional expert” and didn't pass up any opportunity to help you find your way and “oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh” is a cherished memory for all. Until we meet again your memory will forever be in our hearts.
