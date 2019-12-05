Eric Joseph Rodriguez, 55, of The Morongo Indian Reservation, Banning and former resident of Phoenix, Ariz. passed away on Nov. 29 with his loving family by his side.
He was born Nov. 29, 1964 in Montebello to his parents Joe and Clara Rodriguez.
Eric is survived by his wife of 40 years Yolanda Rodriguez of Banning; his children Salina Rodriguez, Cheyenne Rodriguez, Eric Rodriguez Jr., Jayme Rodriguez and Angel Rodriguez, all of Banning, and 16 grandchildren–all of Banning.
Viewing was held, Dec. 5 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Morongo Indian Reservation, Banning, with burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
