Eric Earl Miguel Jr. died on Feb. 22 in Banning.
Eric was born Jan. 2 1996.
He was a resident of Banning for 24 years.
Eric was a Morongo School Board member.
He was a member of the Morongo Moravian Church.
He was the most amazing uncle and brother.
He is survived by mother Teakwitha McKay; father Eric Miguel Sr.; sisters Olivia Miguel, La Serrana Miguel, Lailani Miguel, Alyssa Miguel, Lalena Miguel, Audree Miguel, Audriana Santana; brother Isaac Santana; nephews Joseph Becerra, and Fred Becerra; niece Cecilia Becerra; nina Aurelia Mendoza; aunts Connie Briches, Deanna Lomas, Anna Lomas; uncle Jerry J. Lomas; stepdad John McKay; stepmom Regina Calderon; grandma Kay Lomas; grandfathers Jerry Lomas, and Earl Miguel.
Eric is preceded in death by grandfather Irvin Miranda; sister Tashina Miguel; cousins Chuck Briones Jr. and Lance Briones; uncle Rodney Mathews; and great-grandmother Marget Mathews.
Mass was celebrated on March 1 at Morongo Community Center and burial followed at Moravian Cemetary.
