Emmanuel Lara Alvarado, 29, passed away on Dec. 27, 2021 in Banning.
He was born Jan. 2, 1992 at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood.
He lived in Banning, where he attended school and graduated with his high school diploma.
He was a “Jack-of-all- trades” and he followed Christian beliefs.
Emmanuel was the best Tio ever, he loved all his nieces and nephews.
He was a family man and very social to everyone.
Emmanuel will be missed dearly by his parents Maria and Enrique Alvarado of Banning; and siblings Johnny Lara Mena of Desert Hot Springs, Eric Lara Alvarado of San Diego, Henry Lara Alvarado of San Diego, Stephanie Melissa Alvarado of Banning and Josue Alvarado of Banning.
