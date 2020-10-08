Emilia Paniagua Casas died peacefully on Sept. 20 of natural causes.
She was 104. She was born in May 1916 in Guadalajara, Jalisco Mexico to Jose Paniagua and Angela Muro Moreno.
In the 1920s her family immigrated to America.
She took care of her younger brother while her family worked picking fruit.
Emilia and her husband Roman became U.S. citizens in the early 40s.
They lived in Needles until the 60s, when they moved to Highland.
Emilia was a caring and loving mother to her children.
Her greatest wish was that all eight children receive a solid Catholic education and graduate from high school with a cap and gown.
She was a true and devout Catholic and made sure the entire family received the sacraments.
Emilia was a member of the Guadalupana Society and the Sacred Heart Apostolate.
While in Highland, she was employed as a cook at the San Bernardino County Hospital for 10 years from which she retired.
She very much enjoyed needlework of many kinds. One of her favorite pastimes was playing blackjack and push rummy with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years and her two eldest sons Felix and Ernesto, as well as many family members in Mexico and Central California.
Emilia is survived by her two sisters Angie and Tomasita and her remaining children Bernie Fiori, Ventura Quiroz, Phillip, Steve, and Paul Casas and Dora Casas Goffman.
She will be greatly missed by her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. followed by Holy Mass at 10 a.m.
Services will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Church at 10816 Mountain View Ave. in Loma Linda on Oct. 22.
Interment will then follow immediately at Montecito Memorial Park, 3520 E. Washington St. in Colton.
Attendees are asked to bring their own folding chairs and masks to wear during the services.
