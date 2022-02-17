Elvin Walt, 53, of Cherry Valley, passed away on Jan. 19, 2022.
Born in Fontana on Nov. 24, 1968, he grew up in Montclair and moved to Cherry Valley in 1997, where he met his wife, Alexandra “Lexi” Kreutzer Walt in 2000.
Elvin was an avid horseman and roper, and he raised longhorn cattle in his spare time. He was interested in the history and horsemanship of the early Californios and vaqueros of California. As a young man, he rode bulls and was a competitive BMX rider. He loved music and played guitar and bass in a band called 55 Stoli Rocks. He worked for more than 30 years with the intermodal companies Eagle Intermodal and ITS Conglobal, which were contracted out by the Santa Fe Railroad. He also had a passion for local history and was actively involved in the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society.
Elvin was best known for his sense of humor and larger-than-life personality. He was loved by all, and everywhere he went, Elvin made friends in all walks of life. He touched people’s lives and made anyone he met feel special.
He was kind, generous and giving. He will be profoundly missed. Elvin is survived by Lexi and their son, Leo Walt; his brothers, Brian Walt of Nuevo, California, and Kevin Walt of Upland.
His parents Leo Adam Walt and Donna Carol (Krafft) Walt, preceded him in death.
A celebration for Elvin will be held at the Cherry Valley Grange on Saturday, Feb. 26, from noon to 5 p.m. with a formal tribute at 1 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Please come as you are! Elvin wanted everyone to celebrate his memory with a party, good stories and happy memories!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.