Elva Lamas passed away Jan. 13 in Banning. She was 66.
Elva was a resident of Cabazon for seven years.
She was a homemaker and loved spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed doing bible studies.
A private memorial will be held by the family.
Elva is survived by daughters Victoria (Myron) Rodriguez of Whitewater, Delia Rodriguez of Banning, Alicia Moreno of Cabazon, Eloisa (Albert) Lamas of Beaumont and Luisa Lamas of Beaumont; sons Israel (Sarah) Rodriguez of Beaumont and Fernando Lamas Jr. of Beaumont; sisters Lydia Avila of Gregory, Texas, Esther Shirley of Thermal and Sylvia De Luna of Hemet; brother Alfredo DeLung of Allen, Texas; 20 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by father Esidro DeLuna of Thermal; mother Victoriana DeLuna of Banning; husband Fernando Lamas Sr. of Jalisco, Mexico; brothers Esidro DeLuna, Jr. of Thermal amd Pedro DeLuna of Killen, Ala.; sisters Mary Inojosa of Thermal, Sally White of Banning and Bertha Johnson of Thermal.
Commented