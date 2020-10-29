Elsie Lee McGuire passed away peacefully on Oct. 24 in Moreno Valley.
Many of us spend our existence on this planet striving to be the kindest people we can be, to bring joy to those we love, and hope that when our time comes we will be remembered fondly.
It is rare that any of us succeed at this without reproach. Elsie Lee McGuire was that rare person.
She was born July 3, 1931 in Banning to Alfred and Bessie Smith Dysart.
She was a bright sparkle in this universe from day one.
At age 15 she married the love of her life Don McGuire, and together they worked to become one of the most successful and respected custom home builders and developers in the area.
She and Don had three children; Terry, Rhonda and Elisa Dawn.
They lost Rhonda at age 12 and Terry at 36, then Elsie buried her beloved Don after 60 years of marriage.
Yet despite all of this heartbreak, Elsie remained able to see the beauty and joy in all things.
To know Elsie was to adore her. Nobody disliked her. She lit up a room with her sparkle, her sense of humor and her brilliance.
She would give you her last dime or her last minute without hesitation.
She accepted all people, no matter their skin color, nationality, economic status or religion.
Elsie touched all of our lives with a magic that made us marvel at how one human being could be so extraordinary, kind, loving and just so beautiful.
She was three times a lady and an absolute gift for all lucky enough to know her.
She is survived by daughter Elisa; grandsons Neeko, Cruze, Levi and Terry; several great-grandchildren; and her beloved brothers and sisters Delton Dysart, Dora Nordquist, Vivian Braden and Shirley McLaughlin.
Safe travels my lady. Your legacy of how to conduct a truly outstanding life will live on forever.
A memorial will be held in Banning in November.
For more information, please contact Elisa Christensen at:
or at (805) 223-3314.
Commented