Ella Libbey

Ella Maude Libbey began her life of Christian ministry as a young person in The Santa Barbara Corps of The Salvation Army, then for more than 80 years she was the super energetic trombonist of The Libbey Family Band and preached The Gospel of Jesus Christ as an ordained minister of The International Gospel League.
She won many souls for Jesus, blessed multitudes with her ministry of love and “wowed” audiences of the world over when she threw back her head and used God’s gift of musical talent to play the trombone with one hand and an accordion with the other.
After pouring out her last drop of life ministering to others, Maude was promoted to glory at 7:01 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2019.
We miss her but we know she is safe in Heaven with Jesus now.
Ella is survived by her sister Esther Duke of Cabazon; brothers Stanley and Donald Libbey of Cabazon; cousin Dorothy Northenscold; sister-in-law Aida Libbey; and niece Mary Libbey.
Ella was preceded in death by parents Guy and Edna Libbey, brothers Guy Rowland and Loren, and sisters Edna and Connie.
Funeral services will be held at Mountain Avenue Baptist Church in Banning on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Wiefels and Son Mortuary in Banning.
Commented