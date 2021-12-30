Elizabeth Ann Wallace was born July 31, 1943 to James and Annie Mae Wallace in Indio.
Elizabeth passed away Dec. 16, 2021 of natural causes in Banning.
She was 78.
She accepted Christ at an early age. In her early years she was educated in Indio, before moving to Banning in 1957.
She attended Banning High School and graduated in 1961. She continued her education at Riverside Community College in Riverside.
She later moved to San Diego and worked on a military base, where she ran the Child Care Center.
After her father’s death, she returned to Riverside to care for her mother.
Later she became employed with advocate schools in Grand Terrace and retired in 2000. She was a member of Park Ave. Missionary Baptist Church.
She enjoyed bowling and going to the casino.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her mother Annie Mae Wallace of Riverside, father James A. Wallace of Riverside; sisters Ada Wallace and Ollie Mae Wallace-Scott-Young of Riverside; brothers Buford Wallace of Riverside and Vandie “Lee” Wallace of Henderson, Nev.
She leaves to mourn her passing, brother Henry L. (Reeda) Wallace of Banning; daughter Yolanda Lambert of Las Vegas and son Tracy (Maria) Graves of Houston; goddaughter Louise A. Johnson of Riverside; grandchildren Aunjolay, Malik, Tyianna, Tryianna, Semaj, Christian; god-grandchildren Miosheio and Ronald, Jr. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held Jan. 14, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tillman Riverside Mortuary, 2874 Tenth St., Riverside, 92507.
A viewing will be held Jan. 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Tillman Riverside Mortuary.
