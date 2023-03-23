Elizabeth Ann Bassler

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Bassler, 67, of Banning passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, after a long struggle with cancer.
Born in Schenectady. N.Y., she was the daughter of William Victor “Vic” and Naomi Boyden.
She moved to Southern California in 1977. Betty took an early retirement from Mazda where she worked as an accountant.
Then she worked as a teacher assistant in the Hemet Unified School District where she enjoyed working with the children, even virtually during the COVID epidemic.
Betty enjoyed traveling with her sister Nancy on cruises in Europe as well as visiting many sites throughout the United States.
She had many friends at Sun Lakes where she resided and at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont as well.
Survivors include sisters Nancy Gall of Beaumont and Mary Scallon of Nassau, N.Y.; nieces Riana Ardis of Alpharetta, Ga., and Elissa Scallon Hubert of Coxsackie, N.Y.; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and close friends.
An interment and memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 225 E. Eighth St., Beaumont.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for the Memorial Garden.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Bassler family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.