Elizabet Elmore

Longtime Cherry Valley resident Bette Elmore passed away on Feb. 15, 2022.
Elizabet Sophia Carlson was born on July 24, 1922 in Lanyon, Iowa.
She was raised in a loving Swedish home with her parents and four siblings. She was exposed to a wide range of midwestern life as her father owned multiple businesses including various farms and the local bank.
Bette married her husband Howard Elmore in 1946 and they remained together until his passing in 2008. They started their family with the births of two children and teaching careers in Iowa. Then they moved to California in 1954. Bette continued her distinguished teaching career at Sunkist Elementary School and made a lasting impact on countless children who benefited from her love of education, warm counsel, and attention to detail. She retired in 1980, and the ElmoreS moved to Highland Springs in Cherry Valley. Bette continued being active. She loved being with her family and grandchildren, traveling, serving in church and in clubs, playing golf, and volunteering at local elementary schools.
Bette was an accomplished seamstress, designing and sewing her own wedding dress when she was 24 and sewing Christmas stockings for school-age children when she was 91. She loved to bake and was famous for her pies and Swedish coffee cakes. She loved everything about her Swedish heritage, and she enjoyed her visit to Scandinavia.
Faith was a vital part of Bette’s life, and she enjoyed a lifetime of church involvement. In iowa and in California, Bette was always active in her church, most recently Beaumont Presbyterian.
Bette is survived by her children Steven Elmore of Cherry Valley, and Deborash Rhoads of Ballwin, Missouri, five grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned at a later date.
