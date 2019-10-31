Eli Philip Howard passed away on Aug. 3.
He was born in New York City on Jan. 9, 1928.
He entered the Navy in 1946.
After his service, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics from UCLA, and a master’s degree in engineering from USC.
He worked as an engineer at Aerospace Corporation for most of his career, where he focused on space and missile systems, among other things.
Just after his stint in the Navy, Eli attended the Westlake School of Music, and became proficient in flute, clarinet, piano, and saxophone.
Indeed, one of his passions was music, and he organized and led the Sun Lakes Big Band for a number of years.
He is fondly remembered by his many friends and by his family.
A memorial will be held at Sun Lakes South Clubhouse on Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch and drinks will be provided.
