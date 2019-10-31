Eli Philip Howard

Eli Philip Howard passed away on Aug. 3.

He was born in New York City on Jan. 9, 1928.

He entered the Navy in 1946.

After his service, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics from UCLA, and a master’s degree in engineering from USC.

He worked as an engineer at Aerospace Corporation for most of his career, where he focused on space and missile systems, among other things.

Just after his stint in the Navy, Eli attended the Westlake School of Music, and became proficient in flute, clarinet, piano, and saxophone.

Indeed, one of his passions was music, and he organized and led the Sun Lakes Big Band for a number of years.

He is fondly remembered by his many friends and by his family.

A memorial will be held at Sun Lakes South Clubhouse on Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch and drinks will be provided.

Tags

More from this section

Dianna Goedhart

Dianna Goedhart

Dianna Goedhart of Beaumont, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14 at City of Hope in Duarte. She was 72.

Mark Anthony Fisher

Mark Anthony Fisher

Mark Anthony Fisher, 25, of Banning passed away on Oct. 7, at Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs. Mark was born in Banning on April 4, 1994.

Nathan Don Westbrook

Nathan Don Westbrook

Nathan was born on March 16, 1974 in Fort Collins, Colo. to Mart Don and Leah Coleen Kalana Westbrook.

Caryl (Eisman) Linebarger

Caryl (Eisman) Linebarger

Caryl (Eisman) Linebarger age 72 of Banning passed away on Oct. 8 at her home with her loving family by her side.