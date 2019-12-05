Elena A. Nizzia, a 73-year Banning resident, died Nov. 18. She was 96.
She was a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church and the Ladies Guild for over 65 years.
Elena enjoyed crocheting and bowling.
Elena was a very loving, kind and selfless wife, mother and grandmother.
Elena and her husband Frank built, owned and operated the Banning Motel and Trailer Park for over 60 years.
Throughout her life she cared for many people, including her husband and parents. She was instrumental in starting the library at Precious Blood School and worked in the school lunch program. Elena won the ‘Grandmother of the Year Award’ for Stagecoach Days. She also served on the Riverside County Election Board for many years. Elena is survived by her son John Nizzia of Banning; daughter Angela Ellingson of Banning; grandchildren Frank Nizzia, Brian Nizzia, Maria Gonzalez, Ryan Ellingson (Danielle), Gina Allen (Arthur), Audra Ellingson Oolbee (Jerry); and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Nizzia; parents Santo and Angela Piotto; three brothers: Theodore, Americo and Ernest LaFranchi; and her sister Letitia Tracy. Vigil service was held Nov. 25, funeral Mass was celebrated Nov. 26 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Beaumont. She eas Interred Nov. 29 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Los Angeles. Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont handled arrangements.
