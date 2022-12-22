Eldon "Dyke" Taylor, 93, passed peacefully of natural causes on Monday, Dec. 12.
Dyke was born Jan. 8, 1928.
He loved going to flea markets, looking for treasures to add to his many collections.
He loved panning for gold and anything to do with trains.
He is survived by Brenda Hawley, his partner of 34 years, his eight children from his first marriage; Brenda's son Trenton Hawley; his two stepdaughters Dana Hawley and Tonya Hawley; son-in-law Andy Bazar; as well as a boatload of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be missed by all who loved him, and Brenda is incredibly grateful for their time together and will hold him in her heart until the day they are reunited.
A celebration of life to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in the recreation room at 13576 California St., Yucaipa.
