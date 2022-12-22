OBIT Taylor.tif

Eldon "Dyke" Taylor, 93, passed peacefully of natural causes on Monday, Dec. 12.

Dyke was born Jan. 8, 1928.

He loved going to flea markets, looking for treasures to add to his many collections.

He loved panning for gold and anything to do with trains.

He is survived by Brenda Hawley, his partner of 34 years, his eight children from his first marriage; Brenda's son Trenton Hawley; his two stepdaughters Dana Hawley and Tonya Hawley; son-in-law Andy Bazar; as well as a boatload of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be missed by all who loved him, and Brenda is incredibly grateful for their time together and will hold him in her heart until the day they are reunited.

A celebration of life to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in the recreation room at 13576 California St., Yucaipa.

Tags

More from this section

Lynn Mary Boone

Lynn Mary Boone

Lynn Mary Boone, affectionately known to her close friends as “Sadie,” passed away at 5:06 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2022.

Galen Keith Shotts

Galen Keith Shotts

Galen Keith Shotts of Banning died on Dec. 16, 2022, at the age of 67, but his curious personality and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten.

Betty Law

Betty Law

Betty Law was born Aug. 31,1953, in Forest, Miss., to Pearlie Ross and Robert Bland.

Colleen June Gutting

Colleen June Gutting

Colleen June Gutting, née Ewoldt, was born June 15, 1927 in Hartley, Iowa, to Harold and Ida Ewoldt, and passed away Dec. 7, 2022.