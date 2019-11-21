Eileen Valeria Johnson, God sent His angels to take you home on Friday, Nov. 8.
Born Jan. 6, 1933 in Boise, Idaho Eileen was a born again Christian and our Savior's light shined brightly through her.
She was an amazing, caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her.
She was married to the love of her life, William Arthur Johnson for 66 wonderful years.
She was a loving mother and grandmother dedicated to her family in every aspect of their lives.
Blessed with a voice as sweet as the angels, she used it to share Jesus.
She was an accomplished seamstress.
She loved swimming, hiking, bike riding and all of God's creation.
She was blessed to be able to travel all over the world.
She was known for her generosity and donated countless hours to helping others.
She was a hard worker who took nothing for granted. She gave us her all, as well as the most precious gift of all, teaching us about Jesus.
She inspired us, instilled good things in us, and left us with many precious memories.
She loved us beyond measure.
We thank you for everything.
Enjoy your home in glory, we'll join you someday.
Eileen was preceded in death by her loving husband William Johnson, daughter Carol and sister Ella.
She is survived by her caring sisters Louise Macias and Diane Spencer; her loving children David Johnson, Karen Hill, Dennis Johnson and Toni Barragan, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
From the words of our Savior, "Well done thou good and faithful servant."
Welcome home.
A memorial will take place at Set Free Church of Yucaipa on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place privately with family at Riverside National Cemetery where Eileen will be laid to rest with her husband William Johnson.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning.
