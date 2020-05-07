Edwina Mae Smith

Edwina Mae Smith passed away on April 29 at her son’s home in Hemet.

She was 98. After living many years in Orange County, she became a long time resident of Banning with her husband Arthur, who died in 2012.

She was born Edwina Holmes in Oakland in 1921 and graduated from University of California, Berkeley before moving to Southern California, where she worked in hospital laboratories at Riverside and Santa Ana community hospitals, and Beaver Clinics in Redlands.

She met and married Arthur Smith while he was stationed at March Air Force Base in Riverside during the war.

She raised two sons, Greg and Randy Smith.

She will be remembered by her sons, daughters-in-law, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as a loving, smart, humorous, giving and inspiring woman.

She will be greatly missed.

Tags

More from this section

Gonzalo (Ray) Baca Lomeli

Gonzalo (Ray) Baca Lomeli

Gonzalo (Ray) Baca Lomeli, 97, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, journeyed home to meet his Lord and savior on April 27.

Barbara Lee Platner

Barbara Lee Platner

Barbara Platner, known as Barb, passed away March 14 peacefully from complications of Crohn’s disease.

George H. Carson

George H. Carson

George H. Carson passed away on April 17 at home in Banning, where he had lived for the last 14 years. He was 74.