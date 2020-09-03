Edward Leonard Dressel Sr., 94, passed away on Aug. 31 at his home in Mentone where he lived with his son Lawrence and daughter-in-law Lucy.
He was born Oct. 24, 1925 in St. Louis.
Edward lived in Mentone for six years and prior to that he had lived in Beaumont for four years.
He loved music, ballroom dancing and had a larger-than- life sense of humor.
Edward was a World WarII Navy veteran, having served in the Pacific from 1943-1946.
Edward is survived by his son Lawrence (Lucy) Dressel of Mentone; daughter-in-law Karen Dressel of Murrieta; grandsons Jason (Charissa) Dressel of Redlands, Jeff Dressel of Oakland, Thomas Cose of Mentone; granddaughters Rebecca Rebuck of Borrego Springs; Katherine Rebuck of Harbor City; great grandchildren Jason Dressel Jr. and Matteo Plymesser of Redlands and Nicole Veronica and Zachary Dressel of Waterford.
His beloved wife Verlia, preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2014 and son Leonard in June of 2007.
Commented