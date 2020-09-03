Edward Leonard Dressel Sr.

Edward Leonard Dressel Sr., 94, passed away on Aug. 31 at his home in Mentone where he lived with his son Lawrence and daughter-in-law Lucy.

He was born Oct. 24, 1925 in St. Louis.

Edward lived in Mentone for six years and prior to that he had lived in Beaumont for four years.

He loved music, ballroom dancing and had a larger-than- life sense of humor.

Edward was a World WarII Navy veteran, having served in the Pacific from 1943-1946.

Edward is survived by his son Lawrence (Lucy) Dressel of Mentone; daughter-in-law Karen Dressel of Murrieta; grandsons Jason (Charissa) Dressel of Redlands, Jeff Dressel of Oakland, Thomas Cose of Mentone; granddaughters Rebecca Rebuck of Borrego Springs; Katherine Rebuck of Harbor City; great grandchildren Jason Dressel Jr. and Matteo Plymesser of Redlands and Nicole Veronica and Zachary Dressel of Waterford.

His beloved wife Verlia, preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2014 and son Leonard in June of 2007.

Tags

More from this section

Venka Williams

Venka Williams

Relatives and Friends of Venka Williams were saddened to learn of her passing on Aug. 25. Born on Aug. 27, 1928, in Ruse, Bulgaria, she joined her Lord and Savior two days short of her 92nd birthday.

Barbara Ann Calderon

Barbara Ann Calderon

Barbara Ann Calderon “Punkin” was born in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, 1936 and entered eternal life on Aug. 22, at her home on the Morongo Indian Reservation.

Edward Leonard Dressel Sr.

Edward Leonard Dressel Sr.

Edward Leonard Dressel Sr., 94, passed away on Aug. 31 at his home in Mentone where he lived with his son Lawrence and daughter-in-law Lucy.

James Kaylor

James Kaylor

James Kaylor died on Aug. 22 in Palm Springs of natural causes.

Robert P. Salgado

Robert P. Salgado

Robert was born on Aug. 3, 1924 and passed away on Aug. 20, 2020 in Palm Springs.