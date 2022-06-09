Edward Kertis, 84, of Beaumont passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Edward was born April 17, 1938, to Rose and Michael Kertis.

Edward worked at Honeywell as an engineer for over 38 years; he also achieved various engineering awards. Edward enjoyed history and model airplanes. Edward was a member of Zantine Catholic Church.

Edward is survived by his wife Nancy Kertis; his daughters Ann Warnebold, Theresa Kertis, Jeanne Foderaro and Patricia Tozzolino; his stepson Keith Gordon; his stepdaughter Lisa Gordon Thomas; his brother Michael Kertis; and his cousins George Kertis and Marlene Gonzalez.

Edward was preceded in death by his father Michael Kertis and his mother Rose Kertis.

A graveside service for Edward will be held Monday, June 13, at 2:15 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Kertis family.

