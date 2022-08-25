Edward Elliott Weeks of Beaumont passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2022 at the age of 91, with his wife by his side.
Ed was born in Fresno on March 25, 1931, and spent his formative years growing up on his family's farm. He was the son of Egbert 0. Weeks and Mary Russell Weeks.
Ed was previously married to Joan Weeks for 21 years and had four children.
Ed is survived by his wife of 43 years, YT Weeks, and his children Ed Weeks of Fresno; Mary Weeks of Woodland Hills, Calif.; and Nancy Dantin of Annapolis, Mo. His son Jim Weeks preceded his death on Feb. 1, 2015. Ed is also survived by his two grandchildren, Allison Weeks of San Luis Obispo and Brian Weeks of Fresno.
Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army, while attending Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo. After completing basic training, Ed shipped out to South Korea, where he was stationed for two years during the Korean War. Ed returned back to college and earned a B.S. degree in agricultural sciences at Fresno State University.
For the next 21 years, Ed worked for several pharmaceutical companies, selling livestock and human prescription therapies throughout the western part of the United States. He received numerous national awards for his outstanding sales ability. Ed changed careers and moved to the Palm Springs area in 1984, and worked as a health inspector in Riverside County for the next 15 years.
Ed finally retired in 1999. He relocated to Beaumont in 2000. He spent the next 17 years volunteering for various roles in law enforcement. In an alternate life, Ed wished he had been a law enforcement officer.
Ed was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Lodge 668 in Yucaipa. He was also an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt, fish, shoot, hike and camp in the high mountain lakes outside of Fresno. On any given Sunday, you would find Ed cleaning guns in the garage with his father, Egbert. He also loved watching football and grilling on the barbecue.
Ed was not only charming, but he also possessed a dry sense of humor, which was appealing to family, friends and work colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Wounded Warriors or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a formal graveside service at the National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. An off-site lunch reception will follow the service.
