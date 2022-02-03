Edith Joanne Schroeder passed away Jan. 9, 2022 in Rancho Mirage. She was 84.
Edith was a resident of Palm Desert for 10 years and Beaumont for 15 years.
Edith served as a court clerk and secretary for the State of California Court System in Riverside County for 25 years.
She was a member of the Sun City Cops, Riverside County Court Clerks Association and Beaumont Presbyterian Church.
She loved playing scrabble, watching Jeopardy!, reading and entertaining her grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter Ann Zelaya of Rancho Mirage; son-in-law Mario Zelaya of Rancho Mirage; daughter Kathy MacLennan of Cathedral City; son-in-law Donald MacLennan of Cathedral City; and Alec and Lily MacLennan of Cathedral City.
Edith is preceded in death by husband Allen Schroeder of Palm Desert; mother and father Don and Mabel Grove of Flint, Mich.; sister Judith Willey of Everett, Wash.; brother Richard Grove of Flint; and sister Evelyn Baba of Flint.
Arrangements were handled by Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
A visitation will be held Feb. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.