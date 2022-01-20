Eddie L. Holland, Sr. was born in Carthage, Texas on Feb. 14, 1953 to Eddie and Vivian Holland.
He was the second child of five. Lee lived in Palm Springs as a young child, then his family moved to Banning.
Lee lived in Rubidoux for many years as a young adult before finding himself back to Banning until the time of his death.
Lee worked many years in the oil refinery industry. One thing he loved was his family and lowrider cars. He was a mechanic and loved working on cars. He enjoyed watching sports, in which his favorite teams were the Raiders and the Los Angeles Lakers. Lee will be missed by many people.
Eddie Lee went to be with the Lord on Dec. 26, 2021 very peacefully at his home in Banning.
To celebrate his life and cherish his memory, he leaves a legacy of love to his children and family.
Lee was preceded in death by his father Eddie Holland; mother Vivian Holland; sister Annie Randall; and brother Andrell.
Lee leaves his children to cherish his memory: his daughter Katrina Holland; sons Eddie Holland (Shavola), Lewone Holland (Sjaneia) and Tyree Holland; stepdaughter Precious Newton (Kise); grandkids Navion, Zilah, Poyem, Lejaida, David, Precihelle, Gerpre, CJ, Isaiah, Cyril; great-grandchild Nevaeh; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A viewing will take place at 9 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
A burial will be held at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning shortly after.
