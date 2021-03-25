Eddie Colvin entered into Heaven on March 12, 2021.
Eddie was born Feb. 12, 1966 in Riverside and lived in Beaumont his whole life.
He worked as a carrier for over 30 years with Colvin Plastering.
He graduated from Beaumont High School in 1984, where he ran cross-crountry.
Eddie received the Lord Jesus Christ and was never the same again.
He made sure he shared his love for the Lord and wanted all his friends, which are too many to count, to know about his Savior Jesus.
He wanted no one to perish without knowing God.
Eddie was a die-hard Raider fan. He enjoyed spending his time with his many close friends that he also considered family. He loved his borthers and sisters with all his heart. Eddie leaves behind his beloved cat Blackie.
He is preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Frances; sister Betty; brother Paul; and brother-in-law Bobby.
He is survived by his brothers Joe (Sylvia) and Peter; sisters Becky (rick) Stevens, Elena Brown, Barbara Ramona; nephews Justin, Joseph, Anthony, Gabriel and Mark; nieces Andrea Erzinga, Sarah Woodworth, Rachel Brown, Suzie Colvin, Rebekah Brown; great-nieces Sabrina Colvin, Harlow Colvin, Kura Woodworth and Skyler Colvin; great-nephews TJ Colvin, Dominick Erzinga and Nicolas Colvin and many cousins.
Commented