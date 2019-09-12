Dwight Marshall Christensen, Marshall to his family, Chris to co-workers, passed away Sept. 2. He died at his home, in Beaumont, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Dwight was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on Jan. 12, 1946. He Attended Loma Linda academy and graduated from Monterray Bay Academy in 1946. Dwight attended La Sierra College.
While attending college he worked a variety of jobs: most notably, as a member of the San Bernardino Police Reserve, and a member of the Riot Squad (Special Enforcement Detail).
In July 1969, Dwight joined the Elsinore Police Department.
Shortly after joining the department, the department became part of Riverside County Sheriff department.
In July 1970, Dwight signed on with Riverside County Sheriff’s department and started what would become his career, passion and legacy.
After more than 30 years devoted to law enforcement with RSO, Dwight retired as a Sheriff’s Investigator Aug. 28, 2001.
After Retirement Dwight continued to work using his law enforcement experience doing security jobs, including UPS, and the Wild Animal Park.
Dwight also volunteered for Metropolitan Water District, teaching classes at Diamond Valley Lake and volunteering yearly and for the Solar Cup competition at Lake Skinner.
Dwight kept his pulse on law enforcement by being active with Fraternal Order of Police and maintained close relationships with current and retired friends from his sheriff days.
You would often find Dwight meeting up with his former colleagues in his many travels.
In 2006, Dwight moved to Hemet and became a full time RV enthusiast.
Dwight loved the freedom and adventure that being a full-time RV owner allowed.
In 2009 Dwight met his would be wife Suzan Burcham.
Together they lived the full-time RV life style for another seven years.
In 2016 the couple decided to take the RV lifestyle part-time, moving to a home in Beaumont.
The couple married in 2017.
Dwight continued to love boating, his condo in Hawaii, organ music, and traveling. Dwight loved seeing, finding and hearing various organs from around the world.
Most of all he loved being a Grandpa.
Dwight loved to watch the kids grow and cheer them on in their activities.
Dwight is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Eva Christensen, his sister Charla Christensen Myres, and his son David Thomas Christensen.
He is survived by his Wife Suzan Burcham of Beaumont, His son Dwight Marshall Christensen of Loma Linda, His Sister Joan Olear of San Bernardino, Step Daughter Lindsey Burcham of Beaumont, and the apples of his eye, his grandchildren Krystal and Lionel.
The Celebration of his Life will be at Four Seasons Lodge on Sept. 29 from 2-5 p.m.
He will be inurned in a private service at St Stephens, in Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Dwight Christensen Monterey Bay Academy Scholarship fund.
