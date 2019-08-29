Dwayne Lee

Dwayne Anthony Lee, age 59, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019 at Loma Linda University Health of Loma Linda.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1960 at John Wesley County Hospital in Los Angeles. He lived in Las Vegas for 20 years and worked as a machinist making oxygen tanks for 16 years.

Dwayne was a beloved father to one daughter, Gina Lee, a brother and everyone’s friend.

A man that would put a smile on your face even when he wasn’t in the best shape.

A laugh that would rumble your belly and a heart that was so genuine and kind. He will be missed and thought about every day.

May he rest with the angels in Heaven.

Dwayne is survived by his daughter Gina Marle Lee of Fremont, Calif.

A memorial service was held for Dwayne on Aug. 9, 2019, at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.

