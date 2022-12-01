Duane E. Bechtel

Duane "Duke" E. Bechtel, born Feb. 17, 1943, passed away Oct. 26, 2022.
He is survived by his son Edwin, his loving sisters Susan and Madeline, and many nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.
He was a longtime resident of Beaumont.
He worked in law enforcement from 1972-94 as an officer for the Beaumont Police Department, and as a sheriff's aid at Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
He then worked as an officer for Morongo Police from 1995-2012.
He loved riding his Harley Davidson and he was also an accomplished magician.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Sunnyslope Cemetery at 40 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Beaumont. There will be a celebration of his life to follow for anyone who would like to attend. For information, contact Madeline Cardwell or Suna Justus on Facebook.
