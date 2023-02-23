It is with the deepest sorrow that the family of Dr. William “Bill” Spahn announced his passing on Jan. 29, 2023. As it was on this day that the world lost a beloved husband, father, physician and friend.
Bill was born and raised in St. Matthews, Ky., a suburb of Louisville, on Jan. 17, 1948. Described as a sweet and kind child it was no surprise that he would choose medicine as vocation.
Quickly sprouting to 6’9’’ he excelled in sports, but this never wavered his devotion to his pursuit of medicine. He attended Trinity High School, and then Bellarmine College on a basketball scholarship where he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biology in 1970. He was awarded the Outstanding Student Athlete Award in 1969 for his dedication to both athleticism and scholarly activity.
His hard work and determination paid off as he then went on to attend University of Louisville School of Medicine, graduating with his medical degree in 1974. During his time in medical school he received honors in multiple disciplines and was the first recipient of the annual Outstanding Student in Family Medicine Award, foreshadowing a 47-year career ahead of him.
After deciding he had enough of the Louisville’s winters he headed west and attended residency in family practice at San Bernardino County Medical Center in 1977. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, pre-nursing student Michele Costello, who happened to be on a rotation at the emergency room. It wasn’t just the patients’ hearts who were racing in the ER that night.
They were married in 1977 during his first year of practice as a partner with Redlands-Yucaipa Family Practice group. They would go on to have a son, Adam, and daughter Kimberly who they raised in Yucaipa.
Bill was in private practice for six years until joining Beaver Medical Group in 1991 where he served the patients of Yucaipa until 2022. Described as the “gentle giant” he was beloved by patients and those he worked with alike. He was the epitome of the small town doctor, complete with house calls and emergency rides with first responders.
Devoted to the community of Yucaipa he co-founded the Yucaipa Valley Emergency Services Committee in 1981 and served as the chairperson until 2000. He taught disaster preparedness in the Yucaipa community and was presented with the Outstanding Service to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Award in 1986. He volunteered his time teaching at San Bernardino County hospital and USC Medical Center, and taught part of the paramedic and advanced cardiac life support courses at Crafton Hills College.
His love of student athletes continued with serving as the team doctor for Yucaipa High School football team, standing on the sidelines from 1977 until 2008. He was the Jr. All American Football consulting physician from 1977-87, and volunteered his time for sports physicals at the high school. In 2000 he and his wife were grand marshals of the Yucaipa High School Homecoming Parade and he was the recipient of multiple service and contribution awards from Yucaipa High School. In 2013 he was inducted into the Yucaipa High School Hall of Fame for the Distinguished Service Award.
Despite his vast accomplishments and contributions to the community he always remained humble and devoted to his patients. His practice of medicine spanned decades fraught with changes to the craft, but through it all he remained kind, compassionate and a truly admirable physician.
He was a man who loved to sit and chat, and rarely had a negative thing to say about anyone.
In February of 2022 he finally decided to hang up his stethoscope and white coat to spend time with his family. He felt truly honored to have the privilege of caring for generations of families throughout his career.
His spare time was devoted to his family and his passions for sailing, golfing, skiing, fishing, woodworking and hunting. He recently completed his dream of building a cabin in the mountains for his wife and while they sadly were unable to spend the time they had intended there he was able to see his dream come to reality.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Michele, his daughter Dr. Kimberly Spahn, his son Adam Spahn, who gave him his most valued title of grandpa to Wolf Spahn, and his sister Virginia Quilling who resides in their family home in St. Matthews, Ky.
While Bill’s family is devastated by his passing, they know that man whose height was only surpassed by the size of his heart will not be forgotten.
Memorial services will be held 4 to 8 p.m. on March 1 with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont. A service will be at 11 a.m. on March 2 at St. Francis X Cabrini Church followed by a celebration of life reception at Riley’s Farm in Oak Glen.
In lieu of flowers, Bill had asked that donations be made to one of his favorite organizations, Tunnels To Towers Foundation, supporting first responders, veterans and their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.