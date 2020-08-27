Dr. Delphine “Del” Short of Beaumont went home to Jesus to rest in grace on July 27, with family by her side at her daughter’s home in Costa Mesa. She was 87.
She was born in Tulsa, Okla. on Nov. 16, 1932 to Opal and William Short.
Moving from Oklahoma to the San Fernando Valley she attended Canoga Park High School.
Del went on to graduate from the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic in 1954 and then, moving to Beaumont, she partnered in opening Beaumont Chiropractic. She expressed great joy in serving the Beaumont community as a doctor of chiropractic for more than 60 years.
Del loved being with family and friends, supporting her church, traveling the world, and being active in her community. Of note, she was a lifetime member of the Beaumont/Banning Soroptimist, served as treasurer of the Riverside county chapter of the California Chiropractic Association, and served for many years on the board of Beaumont’s Cemetery District. Activities such as tennis, dancing and enjoying her home in the Sun Lakes community were some of the simple pleasures she prized. Del is survived by her son Gary Wines of Beaumont; daughter Carole Wines-Taylor of Costa Mesa; grandson Nathan Wines of Banning; granddaughters Lindsay Taylor of Costa Mesa, Ashley Wines-Carlisle of Tukwila, Wash., Sarah Taylor-Goffman of Costa Mesa, Kendra Wines of Escondido and Michelle Parr of Alabama; great-grandchildren Nathan Wines, Jr. of Banning, Lauren Helms, Madison Helms, Taylor Helms, Marshall Parr and Whitney Parr of Alabama; and great-great granddaughter Sawyer Helms of Alabama.
Del will be missed deeply by her family, friends, and patients, but we know she was welcomed home with open arms where she has gone to meet her maker in Heaven.
A celebration of life will be announced and held at a future date when gathering restraints permit.
