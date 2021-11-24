Albert Grafsky, a long time desert resident and college administrator at Mt. San Jacinto College and College of the Desert died November 19, 2021 in Glastonbury, CT. Dr. Grafsky was the first administrator hired at Mt. San Jacinto by the college president in June, 1963 and remained with the college until December, 1981 when he moved to Saddleback College in Orange County. During his eighteen plus years with Mt. San Jacinto, he served as vice president. He is best remembered for his work, along with Dr. Milo
Johnson, in securing imaginative funding for the construction of the San Jacinto campus of the
college and the development of a system of accountability for community college education. These two efforts resulted in his publishing of his doctoral dissertation on innovative facilities funding and his co-authoring with Johnson of the book "Accountability."
Dr. Grafsky can also be remembered for his service with the Beaumont Rotary Club and the Board of
Directors of the Oasis Country Club. His most memorable contribution with the Rotary Club being the club's establishment of the Thanksgiving Day dinner for senior citizens, a program which resulted in national Rotary recognition for the club.
As president of the Board of Directors of the Oasis Country Club he is remembered for his dogged advocacy of a law suit for correction of construction defects which ended in an award of twelve million dollars to the club.
He was also active in the community theater, Pass Players, and served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club.
In addition to his service with Mt. San Jacinto College, Dr. Grafsky served as Vice-Chancellor for the Saddleback College District and Vice President of Administrative Services for College of the Desert from which he entered retirement in 1997.
He was preceded by his wife Lois Sommerfeldt Grafsky, and his son William. He is survived by his two children, Albert Ill of Murrieta, CA and Ann Riley of Glastonbury CT, seven grand children and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services are pending.
Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont may be contacted for information.
