Douglas Paul Miller passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home in Coffeyville, Kan.
Doug was born Jan. 18, 1943 in Long Beach to VG "Jack" Miller and Bertha (Baker) Miller.
He graduated from Beaumont High School, where he played a lot of football, which he loved.
His class had reunions after graduation. Doug always enjoyed his high school reunions and tried to attend each year. He really enjoyed seeing all his friends and catching up. His classmates said he was a fine friend. He also had some college credits.
Doug served honorably in the Navy.
He received his honorable discharge but always remained active in support of the local American Legion Post #20 and VWF Post #1022.
He worked tirelessly supporting the American Legion Post #20 of which he was an active member.
He served in many offices including 3rd District american legion commander and post commander.
He was post adjutant for many years, just giving it up in 2021 due to ill health.
Doug was in charge of the "Avenue of Flags" for many years when it was at "its best." He was also a member of the 40/8. CORR VOITURE #186 and the VFW Auxiliary #1022, he served on the joint funeral detail for many years until recently.
Doug had many things he enjoyed throughout his life. He had a pilot's license and enjoyed scuba diving when he could. He was a fantastic dancer and his favorite song to sing was Marty Robbins' "A White Sports Coat and a Pink Carnation." Doug worked all his life and was a hard worker; he had many kinds of jobs, mostly driving trucks. He was a self-proclaimed "truck driver."
He drove cement trucks in California for some time. When the Alaskan Pipeline started, he went to Alaska and drove all kinds of trucks, hauling various materials, and other vehicles for 20 years. Doug then retired and returned to Coffeyville, where he bought his folks place where he raised cattle and again drove a cement and sand truck for years.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff members that took such incredible care of him. There is truly "Angels That Walk Among Us" and that is who they are. Also to his military family for the many years of fun, friendship and so many good times. Doug has left an imprint in the hearts of all those that knew him and will be missed by so many.
Doug was preceded in death by his dad, VG "Jack" Miller; mother, Bertha Anderson and step dad, Andy Anderson and by his brother, Dennis Miller.
Surviving to honor his memory is his son Rod Miller and wife Chris and their daughter Jessie and son Ryan Paul of Victorville; daughter Kim Johnson and husband Ernie of Las Vegas; granddaughters Jennifer Doering and fiance Dustin, Heather Doering and fiance Ocean Green; great-grandchildren Lillie, Hazen and Cameron of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; nephew Tim Miller of Weaver, Ala.; cousin Diane Watson of Fulton, Mo.; and his loving companion Charlene Wilkinson.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice; these may be left with the funeral home or mailed in care of David W Barnes Funeral Home 306 N. Cline Rd. Coffeyville, KS 67337.
Following Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place under the direction of David W. Barnes Funeral Home.
Graveside memorial services were held on July 14, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Patio at Fairview Cemetery in Coffeyville.
The American Legion Riders escorted the funeral coach to the Veterans Patio and the American Legion Post #20 and VFW Post #1022 provided the Military Honors.
Chaplain Keith Springer officiated. Private inurnment was held at Fairview Cemetery.
