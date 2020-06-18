Douglas Lee Lafferty, 72, of Beaumont passed away peacefully in his home on June 15.
Douglas was born July 3, 1947 in Davenport, Iowa to Leona Lafferty and Charles Lafferty.
Douglas has been a resident of Beaumont for five years and previously lived in Quincy, Calif. for five years.
He worked as a hospital administrator for 35 years. Douglas was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and he enjoyed reading and speaking.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Karen Lafferty; son Shawn Lafferty (Lacie Lafferty) of Loma Linda, California; and son Ian Lafferty of Beaumont, California.
Douglas was preceded in death by his father Charles Lafferty and mother Leona Lafferty.
Douglas Lafferty will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Douglas’s memory may be made to Ken Cox Ministries, Loma Linda, California.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Lafferty family.
Commented