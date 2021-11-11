Douglas John Necochea, Jr. passed away at Loma Linda University Medical Center on Oct. 27, 2021, at the age of 55. He was born at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning on Aug. 29, 1965; he was a lifelong resident.
Douglas was a high school graduate and worked at the Morongo Indian Health Clinic for seven years, Rock Quarry for five years, and the Morongo Bingo Hall for three years. He was a member of the Morongo Moravian Church on the Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning.
Douglas is survived by his mother Jacqueline Norte of Banning; sister Ruth Razon of Banning; brother Joseph Necochea of Banning; father Douglas Necochea, Sr. of Banning; sons James Siva, Nathan Necochea and Leonard Linton, Jr. of Banning; and daughter Ella Necochea of Banning.
He was preceded in death by his brother Stacey Necochea and niece Anna Necochea of Banning.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel in Banning.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at the Morongo Moravian Cemetery on the Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning.
