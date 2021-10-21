Douglas H. Calkins, 76, passed away at 1 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2021 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Doug was born in 1945 in Modesto and was raised in Sacramento.
He was the son of Robert and Dorothy Calkins.
He is survived by daughter Liv Visgirda of Minnesota; sister Jackie Calkins of Sacramento; and cousin Gail Arcularius of Cedar City, Utah.
Doug graduated in 1963 from Mira Loma High School in Sacramento and from University of California, Santa Barbara in 1967.
He received his law degree from McGeorge Law School also in Sacramento.
He had been city attorney for Redding, Stockton and San Bernardino.
After his retirement, he resided in Solera, an active senior community in Beaumont.
Doug was a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, a California fraternal charitable and service organization.
He served the order as a Delegate to Grand Parlor, on the Board of Appeals, Grand Trustee, Grand Second and Third Vice President.
Doug had his pilot license and co-piloted a historical DC-3 plane on a tour from California to South America.
He had traveled Europe, Thailand, Alaska, South America and all of California. He hiked and skied the Sierra and San Bernardino Mountains; he was a strong cyclist, an avid golfer and an expert fly fisherman.
He loved to dance and took private lessons for years at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Redlands.
He was an excellent dancer of the waltz, salsa, tango, swing and many more. He could lead a less experienced dance partner and make her shine on the dance floor.
Doug was a devoted father, brother and loyal friend.
He will be remembered for his kindness he showed, the love he shared and the happiness he brought to others.
His memory will be honored by loved ones and friends in several private celebrations of his life.
