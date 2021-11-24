Douglas Duane Pickering

Douglas “Doug” Duane Pickering, 73, of Capulin, Co (formerly Dupo, Il) passed away on November 13, 2021. Born on October 31, 1948 in East St. Louis, Il, the son of the late Clarence and Isabel (nee Goley) Pickering, Doug proudly served in the United States Army, and was a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones, sitting by a fire, drinking a beer, having a good time, and making everyone laugh. He never met a stranger, and treated everyone like they were his best friend.
He is survived by his wife and partner of 29 years Donna Pickering; daughter TerriAnne (Jeffrey) Pardo of Florida; step-sons Don (Raina) Petersen of Colorado and Thomas Petersen, Jr. of Ohio; six step-grandchildren; brother Terence (Ellen) Pickering of Florida; sister Patricia (Robert) Wheatly of Florida; nephews Tim, Joe, and Tony Zaricor; and neices Patty Hannah and Kelly Kaiping. He is preceeded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents and two nephews.
There will be no public service at this time, however there will be a celebration of his life in the future. Doug's ashes will be laid to rest in Valhalla Gardens, Belleville, Ill.
Memorials and contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.
