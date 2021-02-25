Dorothy Tamie Rabe passed away Feb. 2, 2021 in Banning due to natural causes. She was 83.
Dorothy lived in Santa Maria prior to living in Banning for four years.
She was a retired elementary school teacher.
She was a member of the Catholic church in Santa Maria; and enjoyed people, reading and traveling.
She is survived by brothers Robert Kubota and family of Pearl City, Hawaii, Thomas Kubota of Los Angeles, Melvin Kubota of Lanai City, Hawaii; sisters Adrienne Chong and family of Cerritos and Norrine Stephenson and family of Beaumont; step-daughters Sally Bartlett of Lumberton, Texas and Vicki Hart of Santa Fe, N.M.; and Sally’s daugthers Lara and family and Jenny and family.
She was preceded in death by father and mother Tamotsu and Mikiko Kubota of Lanai City; and stepson Timothy Rabe.
A private memorial was held at Riverside Arlington Cemetery.
