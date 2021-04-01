Obit-Dorothy Malicki.tif

Dorothy Mae Malicki passed away March 12, 2021 in Banning.

She was born May 10, 1926 in Michigan City, Ind.

Dorothy was a beloved housewife and a member of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by daughter Nanette Miller; husband Steve Miller; granddaughter Kaylee Miller; son-in-law Tim Fisher; grandson Jordan (Cynthia) Westendorf; great-granddaughters Aria Belle and Mila Jade; and great-grandson Joseph Wyatt.

She is preceded in death by husband Jerome A. Malicki; daughter Marie Westendorf Fisher; son-in-law Joseph Westendorf; and siblings Arbutus Geyer, Reiness Gloff, Maryjane Meska, Russell Louis Meska, JoAnn Traynom, Marjorie Ann Meska, Robert John Meska and Louis John Meska.

Tags

More from this section

Ronald Thacker

Ronald Thacker

Ronald Thacker passed away Feb. 28, 2021 at the age of 86. He was born March 4, 1934 in Sioux City, Iowa to Carl and Violet Thacker.

Harriett Lucile Hust

Harriett Lucile Hust

Beloved wife and devoted mother and grandmother, Harriett Lucile Hust passed away peacefully from complications caused by COVID-19.

Gary Reynolds

Gary Reynolds

Gary E. Reynolds, 76, died March 3, 2021 at Arlington Gardens Care Center in Riverside.

Evelyn D. Foster

Evelyn D. Foster

Evelyn Delores Alvarado Foster, 94, of Downey passed away March 3, 2021 at The Commons at St. Anthony in Auburn, N.Y. She was born Oct. 23, 1926, the daughter of Anthony and Amanda Alvarado. She worked for 10 years in chemical supply sales.

Wanda Lee Wallace

Wanda Lee Wallace

Wanda Lee Wallace passed away peacefully Jan. 31, 2021 at Loma Linda University Medical Center.