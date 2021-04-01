Dorothy Mae Malicki passed away March 12, 2021 in Banning.
She was born May 10, 1926 in Michigan City, Ind.
Dorothy was a beloved housewife and a member of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by daughter Nanette Miller; husband Steve Miller; granddaughter Kaylee Miller; son-in-law Tim Fisher; grandson Jordan (Cynthia) Westendorf; great-granddaughters Aria Belle and Mila Jade; and great-grandson Joseph Wyatt.
She is preceded in death by husband Jerome A. Malicki; daughter Marie Westendorf Fisher; son-in-law Joseph Westendorf; and siblings Arbutus Geyer, Reiness Gloff, Maryjane Meska, Russell Louis Meska, JoAnn Traynom, Marjorie Ann Meska, Robert John Meska and Louis John Meska.
