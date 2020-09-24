Dorothy Lee Norman

Praisetab will honor, remember and celebrate our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend and diva.

She leaves her memories to sons Bishop Preston Norman, Jr. and Ronnie Norman; daughter Cherrell Norman; brother Authur Washington; sister Emma Washington; as well as a host of relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Praise Tabernacle Community Church, 1525 W. Nicolet St., Banning on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.

Acknowledgements and cards can be sent to Praise Tabernacle C/O Norman Family. Please send any flowers by Oct. 1 before 3 p.m. to Wiefels & Sons Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning or PraiseTab the day of services by 9 a.m.

There will be a public viewing on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at PraiseTab.

Pauline (Polly) Y. Linton

Pauline (Polly) Y. Linton

Polly Linton, a long time resident of the Morongo Indian Reservation, died Sept. 14 after suffering from a severe medical condition.

John Alan White

John Alan White

John Alan White, 56, of Big Bear, formerly of Banning passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 19.

William Johnson

William Johnson

Maj. William H. Johnson, U.S Marine Corps (ret.) passed away Sept. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Kathy Wagner

Kathy Wagner

Kathleen Elizabeth Wagner, 73, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020, at her home in Cherry Valley. Kathy was a resident of Cherry Valley for 40 years. She was born in Brooklyn to a Navy mom and Marine father. The family settled in Fullerton after 10 years of military moves throughout Sout…