Dorothy Lee Norman

Praisetab will honor, remember and celebrate our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend and diva.
She leaves her memories to sons Bishop Preston Norman, Jr. and Ronnie Norman; daughter Cherrell Norman; brother Authur Washington; sister Emma Washington; as well as a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Praise Tabernacle Community Church, 1525 W. Nicolet St., Banning on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.
Acknowledgements and cards can be sent to Praise Tabernacle C/O Norman Family. Please send any flowers by Oct. 1 before 3 p.m. to Wiefels & Sons Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning or PraiseTab the day of services by 9 a.m.
There will be a public viewing on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at PraiseTab.
Commented