On Sept. 5, 1933 in Raleigh N.C. Dorothy Reynolds was born to the late Willie and Mary Reynolds.
She was one of five children from this union.
Early age Dorothy began working on a farm with her extended family and love educating herself by reading books whenever she could. She graduated from Booker T Washington High School in 1952.
Then later married her first husband Tommy Thompson to that union two children were born Donne Bernal Thompson (1953) and Kimberly Michelle Thompson (1957).
Dorothy passed away Oct. 24, 2020.
Her celebration of life was held on Dec. 4, 2020 at Oakdale Mortuary, 1401 South Grand Ave., Glendora.
