Dorothy June Moak

Dorothy passed away peacefully in the home she shared with her daughter Sharon on April 13.
She was 97 years-old.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Edith Kafka, her husband of 63 years Bill Moak, her younger brother Eugene Kafka, and her younger sister Bernadine Lane.
Dorothy was born on a farm in Ellsworth, Kan. on June 3, 1922.
She aspired to be a singer in her youth, but never professionally perused the passion.
She worked at the Allis Hotel in Wichita, Kan., where she met her future husband Bill.
Dorothy, Bill and their daughter Sharon moved to Long Beach in 1955. Dorothy worked for Bell Telephone and later as a property manager at Springdale Villa in Westminster and Casa Del Sol in Huntington Beach.
During her time in California she lived in Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Crestline, Whitewater and when she was 95 years old she moved to Fitzgerald, Ga. with her daughter.
Dorothy was the oldest of four children, with two sisters and one brother.
She was a loving, kind and gentle woman who always saw the best in everyone she met.
She was an excellent cook, had a remarkable memory, loved playing Scrabble and card games and had a green thumb.
She created a large, loving family who will keep her memory alive by spreading the love that flowed so effortlessly out of her enormous heart.
Her legacy lives on in her remaining family.
She is survived by her younger sister Pauline Pritchard, daughter Sharon Reyne, four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is buried next to her husband Bill at the Riverside National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is creating a memorial garden of Dorothy’s favorite flowers.
We ask that live plants be sent in her honor to her daughter Sharon Reyne.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family funeral and graveside memorial is postponed until travel and group gatherings are once again allowed.
Commented