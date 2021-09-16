Dorothea Eleanor Amey

Dorothea Amey passed away at 78-years-old, surrounded by her family at home in Beaumont on Sept. 4, 2021.
As a woman of faith, she died confident that she will be resurrected to be with Jesus and her loved ones.
Dorothea was born on Aug. 7, 1943 in Belle Fourche, S.D., to Clarence Renschler, a Seventh-day Adventist pastor and teacher, and Lorraine Renschler, an English and art teacher. She was the middle child of three, with two doting brothers, Arnold Renschler and Donald Renschler, who predeceased her.
Even as a little girl, Dorothea loved children and knew that she wanted to be a teacher like her mother. Teaching would be her lifelong vocation. Dorothea graduated from Upper Columbia Academy in Washington in 1961. From there she went to Walla Walla College, in Washington, where she majored in education and history, and met Eugene Amey. After their first date, Eugene told his roommate, “I am going to marry that girl someday.” Someday came on Aug. 15, 1965.
In 1966, Dorothea and Eugene moved to Andrews University in Michigan, where Dorothea began teaching and completed a master’s degree in guidance and counseling. Between 1966 and 1980 Dorothea and Eugene moved around the Northwest, where Dorothea held various teaching positions. In 1970 she gave birth to Mark Amey. In 1972 she had her second son, Michael Amey.
In 1981, at Dorothea’s urging, the family became missionaries to Rusangu Secondary School in Zambia. There Dorothea settled into teaching the children of missionaries and providing teacher training seminars for the many new Adventist teachers. In 1985, the family was transferred to Solusi College in Zimbabwe, where in addition to teaching grade school. she also taught college classes.
The years that she spent with her family in Zambia and Zimbabwe were rewarding and formative years, and Dorothea and Eugene developed a life-long love for these countries and people.
In 1988, Dorothea and her family moved back to the states, where Dorothea worked as a teacher, and then as an associate superintendent of education for Michigan conference, and finally the associate director of education for Pacific Union Conference.
In 2003, Dorothea was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Dorothea had the good fortune of coming under the care of Dr. Isacoff and an excellent team of medical professionals. Because of their work, and Dorothea’s strong faith in God, her cancer went into remission in 2010.
Dorothea did not allow cancer to slow her down. The year she was diagnosed, she travelled to Scotland to attend her youngest son’s wedding, and she continued working for Pacific Union until 2006. In her retirement, Dorothea resumed one of her favorite ministries, telling the children’s stories at church. She also volunteered for her church’s foodbank and made fast friends with all her neighbors.
Dorothea is survived by her husband, Eugene and their two children and their partners, Mark (Pamela) and Mike (Joy).
She was blessed with three wonderful grandchildren, Samantha, Amanda, and Graham. Her granddaughters were a particular source of comfort for her in her final years, as they came frequently to be with her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. at Yucaipa Seventh-day Adventist Church at 35225 Avenue E, Yucaipa, 92399.
The service will also be accessible via livestream. To view the memorial service of Dorothea Amey, go to: www: yucaipasda.org and click on the YouTube link or on the streaming link on the front page of Yucaipasda.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that gifts may be made to Benevolent Enterprises-Zimbabwe Education Project.
Please make checks payable to Benevolent Enterprises, and under memo, write Zimbabwe Education Project. Send donations to: Benevolent Enterprises-Zimbabwe, P. O. Box 272, Beaumont, CA, 92223.
