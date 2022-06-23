Doris Virginia Oram

Doris Virginia "Ginny" Oram of Cherry Valley passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. Born Nov. 9, 1920, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of Chester L. Sharpe and Marie L. Large, she was 101.5 years old.
She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, friend, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
In 1946 Doris married Howard Henry Oram. She and Howard loved square dancing and participated in many competitive events.
Doris belonged to the First Baptist Church of Beaumont. She volunteered at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital for several years and was a member of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of the United Way.
Doris was very active, taking courses through the Braille Institute in Palm Desert and participated in yoga classes at the Highland Senior Center in Highland.
She and Howard moved to Beaumont in 1946 from Cleveland, Ohio. In 1957, they then moved to Cherry Valley, where she continued to live for more than 60 years. She spent 15 years working at Alpha Beta market as a checker while living there.
Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband Howard, her parents and brother Howard Sharpe.
She is survived by her daughter Rosemary Passmore and husband Michael of Oahu, Hawaii, as well as four grandchildren: Kathleen Dahan of Justin, Texas; Susan Moss of Crestline; Debra Tivey and husband Jerry of Riverside; and Sandra Passmore of Oahu, Hawaii. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren: Katlynne Easton and husband Trevor of Roanoke, Texas; Victoria and Ryan Dahan of Texas; Michael Moss of Portland, Ore., Devon Passmore of Oahu, Hawaii; Bailey McAloon of Upland; Jake and Jaxon Tivey of Riverside; Brianna Carlisle of Redlands; Bradi Rodriguez of Valrico, Fla.; and Kristin Carlisle of Los Angeles; and four great-great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ava-Riley, Adeline and Amelia Rodriguez.
Memorial services were held June 21, at Weaver Mortuary, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Braille Institute at Highway 74, Suite 101, Palm Desert, CA 92260.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Oram family.
