Doris P. Little (Dorie) passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Banning in the early morning of Jan. 31, 2022.
She was a retired teacher and home maker and was predeceased by her husband Charles Little in 2015 after 65 years of marriage. Doris Peterson was born on December 8, 1929 in Edina, Minn. Her siblings were brother Richard and sister Diane.
The Petersons moved to Missoula, Mont. where she met her future husband Charles Little. Both were students at the University of Montana. On June 10, 1950, Charles and Dorie were married in Missoula.
Charles was in the management program at J.C. Penney.
Their travels took them to Kennewick, Wash. in 1952, Stockton, Calif. in 1958 and Merced, in 1960 before settling in Banning in 1966.
Charles and Dorie raised their sons Robert, born in 1954, and Steve, born in 1957, in Banning.
A third son, Doug, died in infancy in 1960. Dorie was able to pursue her passion as a teacher, and she taught second-grade at Central School in Banning for 19 years.
Upon her retirement, she became active in the Retired Teachers Association. Dorie was a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization for 44 years and also served with the American Field Service, coordinating youth exchange.
In 1970-71, the Littles hosted AFS exchange student Tanyee Kiet of Malaysia, whom the family remained close to over the years.
Chuck and Dorie enjoyed an active retirement and were among the first residents of Sun Lakes in 1987.
They enjoyed golf and traveled frequently. Dorie was a great fan of tennis, both as a player and spectator.
For many years she attended the professional tennis event in Indian Wells as a guest in the County of Riverside suite.Dorie enjoyed singing in the Chorale for over 30 years. She worshiped at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Banning since 1966.
In addition to her sons Robert of Banning and Steve of Fresno, Dorie is survived by her sister Diane Valentine of Shreveport, La.
She also leaves five grandchildren: Jared Little, Bryan Little, Mark Little, Paige Little and John Oreman; as well as six great-grandchildren: Abigail Little, Jacob Little, Alianza Little, Genevieve Little, Brock Paul Oreman and Kentyn Alese Oreman.
She is also survived by her devoted caretaker Judy Morgan.
Dorie’s memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1326 West Williams St. in Banning.
