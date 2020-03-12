Doris Ilse Brown died on Feb. 25 of a possible stroke. She was 94.
She was born on April 22, 1925 in Bottrop, Germany, a small town near Dusseldorf.
Doris attended Folkwang University in Germany, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business communications.
She spoke five languages: German, English, French, Italian and Spanish.
Beginning early in 1945, Doris acted as an interpreter for American forces entering Germany. She has said that she interpreted at the Nuremburg Trials.
Doris lived in Banning for 35 years. Prior to Banning, she lived in the Ventura area for 20 years.
After 24 years, Doris retired from Telephone Company where she was a communications engineer.
Doris and late husband Bill were happily married for 34 years. Bill passed away in 2014.
Doris was a member of the Church of Christ.
Her hobbies included drama, art collecting, painting, cooking and traveling.
She is survived by her cousin Peter Brocklebrink of Heichenrier, Germany.
Doris is preceded in death by stepdaughter Susan of Los Angeles; husband Bill of Banning; mother Anna Hennewig of Germany; father Josef Hennewig of Germany.
