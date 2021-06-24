Doris Harrison passed away April 7, 2020 at her home in Banning at the age of 92.
She was born in Santa Rita, N.M. on Feb. 22, 1928.
She graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario.
Doris moved to Sun Lakes in Banning in 1997 with her husband Roy Harrison, after having lived many years in Watchung, N. J.
She spent her free time taking part in clubs such as Sun Lakes Garden Club and Sun Lakes Chorale amongst many other community organizations.
Doris loved to read and spend time with her friends in the Sun Lakes community. She played bocce ball for many years and enjoyed Chair Yoga.
She was well loved in her community and by everyone she met.
Doris will be missed dearly by her brother David J. Fitzsimons of Los Angeles; sons David L. Smith (Michelle) of Sarasota, Fla., Curtis E. Smith (Mary) and Alexander Douglas (Linda) of Red Oak, Texas; daughters Donna Vicars of Oakley, Calif. and Diana Smith (Vern James) of Banning; daughters of the late Roy Harrison, Ann Rohr of Ft. Collins, Colo., Susan Traver of Bethesda, Md., and Kathleen Rafferty of Bridgewater, N.J.; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; dear friends Pat Kominski, Siri Nimitz, Barbara Willens, and many more.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Harrison; sister Mollie Fitzsimons; brother Ray Fitzsimons (Kaye); son Ken Smith (Arlinda); and stepson Tom Harrison (Linda).
Doris was cremated on April 9, 2020 and returned to her family.
A private memorial service will take place at the family’s discretion.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in honor of Doris be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.