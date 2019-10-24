Doris Burbick

Doris L. Burbick, age 88, of Cherry Valley passed away of heart failure on Oct. 16, at home with her loving husband by her side.
Doris was born Oct. 4, 1931 in Monrovia.
She previously lived in Bellflower for 34 years and then in Cherry Valley for the last 36 years.
Doris was a member of The Fellowship in the Pass Church in Beaumont.
Doris taught Sunday School and served in many other church positions.
She enjoyed golf, oil painting, seamstress, crocheting, church choir, RVing, hunting, fishing and swimming.
Doris is survived by her husband James Burbick of Cherry Valley; daughters Gwen (Mark) Olsen of Bellflower and Dennie (Scott) Upton of Santa Maria; sisters Lyla McArthur of Roseburg, Ore. and Marilynn Popovich of Cherry Valley; grandsons Brandon (Rachel) Olsen of Molalla, Ore., Ryan (Sunshine) Olsen of Huntington Beach, Aaron (Taylor) Olsen of Yorba Linda, Darren (Jeannie) Upton of San Diego; granddaughter Jamie (Gustavo) Diaz of Chico; great-grandsons Berkeley Olsen, Blake Olsen, Benjamin Olsen; great-granddaughter Braelyn Olsen — all of Molalla, Ore., grandson Hunter Olsen and granddaughter Lindsey Olsen of Huntington Beach; great-grandson Micah Upton and great-granddaughter Kaiya Upton of San Diego; and great-granddaughter-to-be Camille Diaz of Chico.
A memorial service for Doris will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at The Fellowship in the Pass Church in Beaumont. An inurnment will occur at Mt. View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave. in Beaumont.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Burbick family.
Commented