Dora Lee “Dum” Lugo, 75, a tribal member of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, passed away on Jan. 15, in Rancho Mirage.
Dora was born in Kingman, Ariz. to her parents Frank Lugo of Morongo and Dorothy (Guassac) (Aguilar) Lugo of Mesa Grande.
She grew up on the Morongo Indian Reservation and graduated from Banning High School in 1963.
After high school, she moved to Los Angeles to attend beauty college and obtained her license.
Shortly after beauty college she set out on the road for adventure and traveled across the country.
She returned back home, became a mother and raised her four children on the Rez.
She enrolled at Mt. San Jacinto College to pursue a career as registered dental assistant and continued her education throughout her career.
She worked various jobs during her 25 years at the Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health, Inc. on the Morongo Reservation. She enjoyed sewing, especially preparing her children and grandchildren’s Halloween costumes. She loved cooking, making homemade bread and torts, traveling, playing horseshoes, bingo, and gambling at all the casinos throughout California and Nevada.
She was an active participant in the Morongo Elders Program, where she enjoyed attending workshops and taking trips with other Morongo Elders.
Dora is survived by her four children Lisa Burns, Jeanette Burns, Samuel Hernandez and Manny (Veronica) Hernandez; siblings Frances Miguel and James (Monica) Lugo; 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren with two more on the way, goddaughter, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
Dora is preceded in death by her father Frank Lugo, mother Dorothy (Guassac) (Aguilar) Lugo, brother Frank “Shin” Lugo, grandsons Steven Duran and Alex Marcotte, nephews Tony “Wack” Miguel, Michael “Bubba” Lugo, and James “Mijo” Lugo.
Funeral service was planned for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Mass and Burial at 10 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Cemetery, 11231 Mission Rd., Banning, CA 92220. Immediately to follow Drive-thru Luncheon at the Morongo Community Center, 13000 Malki Road. Masks and social distancing required.
Commented