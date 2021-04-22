On Jan. 1, 2021, Donna Darlene Zugelder Monroe, loving wife and mother, went home to be with Jesus at the age of 65.
Donna was born in Indio, on Dec. 30, 1955 to Carl and Joyce Zugeler.
She graduated from John W. North High School in Riverside in 1974 where she was a member of the “Future Farmers of America.” On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1975, she married her high school sweetheart Jarrie Monroe.
They raised one amazing son, Jeremy.
First and foremost Donna loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As a result, that love inside her flowed into her passion for loving life and deeply loving her parents, her beloved husband, her wonderful son and precious daughter-in-law Christine, as well as all her extended family and beautiful friends in her life.
Donna was a country girl through and through. She loved everything western and country, especially anything involving horses. She thoroughly enjoyed gardening, especially planting and caring for flowers. She loved her church (Morongo Faith Chapel) and loved listening to Christian music. A couple of her favorite hobbies was hanging out at Home Depot and Hobby Lobby and connecting with friends and family on Facebook (frequently sending out encouraging scriptures, words and humor to all her Facebook friends).
Donna was preceded in death by her father Carl and her mother Joyce. She is survived by her husband Jarrie, her son and daughter-in-law Jeremy and Christine, two sisters Sharon Colt and Sharlene Sweet and husband Jim, her brother Danny, and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at a yet to be determined time and place. Family and friends will be notified.
